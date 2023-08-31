Gary Lee Wieting of Branson, MO passed away August 25, 2023.
He was born on December 7, 1961.
Gary is survived by his two daughters: Terri Crisler and Sonya Wieting.
There will be a private memorial service held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
