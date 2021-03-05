Neva Lynn Graves, 84, will be interred at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
She she died on Feb.28, 2021. Neva was born Sept. 11, 1936 in St. Joseph, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew & Hannah (Freeman) Thomas; her husband, Richard Graves; and one sister, Nancy Gilpatrick.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Penny) Graves of Dunnegan, Mo., and Joni (Scott) Allee of Kingsville, Mo., two brothers, A. I. Thomas, Jr. and David Thomas both of St. Joseph and two sisters, Nadeen Dawson of Kansas City, Mo., and Carol Barnston of Troy, Kan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
