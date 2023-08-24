David Samuel Brixey of Branson, Missouri passed away on August 19, 2023.
He was born on April 25, 1947.
David is survived by his wife, Dixie Brixey; and daughter, Leslie Johnson.
A celebration of life was held on Thursday, August 24 at Cremations of the Ozarks in Hollister, Missouri.
Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.