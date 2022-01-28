No services will be held for Deirdre “Dee Dee” Ramon Hamilton, 59, of Branson, Mo.
She died on Jan. 6, 2022. Deirdre was born on July 13, 1962, in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of Herman Lorenzo Hicks Sr. and Willie May Lindsey.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Pookie Hamilton.
She is survived by her daughter, Arvenia Walker of Branson, Mo., two sons, Bernard Harris and DJ Carter of Branson, Mo, fiancé, Jewel White of Branson, Mo.,mother, Willie May Lindsey, and brother, Bernard Hamilton.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
