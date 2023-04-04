Chester “Bill” William Welsh, 70, of Forsyth, MO passed away March 24, 2023.
Chester was born on August 26, 1952, the son of Loren Welsh and Wilma Cantrell in Modesto, CA.
He is preceded in death by his father; wife, Carol Welsh; and sister, Betty Houseman.
Bill is survived by his mother, Wilma Cantrell; sisters: Edna Bilyeu, Debi Jarvis, Brenda Estepp, Tresea Nichols, and Carol Burton; and brother Rick Cantrell.
There are no formal services planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
