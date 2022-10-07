Ellis Lynn Wilson, 72, of Branson, MO passed away on September 30, 2022 in Springfield, Mo.
He was born on August 22, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of Wiley and Della Phillips Wilson.
Survivors are his wife; Wanda Wilson of the home. Four children; Ellis Lynn Wilson,Jr of Sedona, AZ, Emma Lee Davis of Kansas City, MO, Michael Ellis Wilson of Ozark, MO, and Sarah Ann VanBuskirk of Rogersville, MO.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the New Way Church in Branson with Dr. Michael Head officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.