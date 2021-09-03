There will be a private memorial for Joyce Allene Holladay 83, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., at a later date.
She died on Aug. 26, 2021.
Joyce was born on Aug. 7, 1938., in Richton, Miss.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Frank, sister, Mary, and son, Kenneth Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harry Holladay of Rockaway Beach, Mo., and a brother, Billy (Bonnie) Gilman of Poulan, Ga.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
