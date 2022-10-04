Steven Vincent Hughes, 69, of Branson passed away on September 23, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson
Steve was born August 17, 1953 in Los Angeles, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Steve is survived by his son Chris Hughes (Za Unitt); sister Rivka Cubine and granddaughter, Ella Hughes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
