Funeral Services for Verlin William “Bill” Babb, 97, of Spokane, Mo., will be held at 12p.m. Jan. 6, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson with burial to follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. at 2:00 p.m.
He died on Jan. 2, 2022. Verlin was born on Dec. 25, 1924.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Babb and his two children, Billy Babb and Verlen Levitt.
