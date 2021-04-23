A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Monty Duane Burke, age 60, of Branson, Mo.
He died on April 15, 2021. Monty was born on Jan. 16, 1961, In Lawrence, Kan., The son of David Burke and Mary Jo (Carson) Collison. He is preceded in death by his father, wife, Jenny Burke, and brother, Mickey Burke.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey David Burke of Branson, Mo., Mother, Mary Jo (Bob Herron) Collison of Lampe, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
