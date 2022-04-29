Tyler John Boshears, 24, of Branson, Mo., died on April 11, 2022.
Tyler was born on Feb. 9, 1998, in Hannibal, Mo., the son of James Boshears and Nikki Booher.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nikki Booher, grandmother, Bonnie Booher, grandfather, Louis Lee, and great-grandmother, Betty Rose.
He is survived by his father, James Boshears, brother, Chandler
Boshears, grandmother, Dennise Overby.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
