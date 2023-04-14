Jovanny Echavarria, 59, passed away on April 10, 2023 at Cox Branson Hospital, Branson.
Jovanny was born Sept. 22, 1963 in Cali, Colombia. He was the son of Bernardo and Rosa (Ocampo) Echavarria. He married Zoraida Valencia in Cali, Colombia.
Jovanny is survived by his wife Zoraida of Branson, two children Giovanny Rivera and wife Ximena; Nataly Echavarria and husband Damian Martinez all of Branson; two brothers Albeiro Echavarria; Hernan Echavarria and wife Blanca; a sister Janeth Echavarria and husband James Valencia all of Cali, Colombia, and six grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services were held Wednesday, April 12 in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson. Pastor Daniel Paz officiated.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
