A Celebration of life for Violet Mae (Roberts) Laughlin, 87, of Hollister, Mo., will be at 2 p.m. April 9, 2022 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
She died on March 28, 2022. Violet was born on Sept. 15, 1934.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Lorene Garver, Thelma Hankins and Bonnie Collins, three brothers, Son, Jack and Billy Roberts, two daughters, Janet Beard and Marilyn Cook,one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Walker, Brenda (Jason) Grant, Terry (Dennis) Scott one son, Ray (Missy) (Herb) Cook Jr. one brother, Denzel (Lila) Roberts. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
