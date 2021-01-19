Limited graveside service for Carolyn J. Freed, 82, of Forsyth, Mo., will be on Jan. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Kissee Mills Cemetery, Kissee Mills, Mo. For close family and friends.
She died Jan. 13, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and one daughter, Becky Sadler of Atlanta, Ill.
She is survived by her son, Robert Folks, of Annandale, Va.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.