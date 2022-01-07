Tomi Sue Chase, age 72, of Billings, Missouri, passed away on December 31, 2021.
She entered this life on November 22, 1949, in Dothan, Alabama, the daughter of Phelan and Twila Thompson. On February 6, 1990, she was married to the love of her life, Fred Leon Chase.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-one years, Fred Chase of Billings, Missouri; children: Terri (Jorden) Howard of Springfield, Missouri, Christen (Adam) Davis of Billings, Missouri, Deedee Southard of Stott’s City, Missouri, Dana (Dannie) Medlin of Stott’s City, Missouri, Cheryl (John) Hughes of Galva, Illinois; Brenda (Brian) Smith of Crane, Missouri, Greg (Tammy) Chase of Galena, Missouri, and Rob Chase of Galena, Missouri; three siblings: Jim Thompson of Indiana, Sandra Meyer of Oklahoma, and Steve Thompson of Missouri; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
