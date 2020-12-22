Funeral services for Geneva Norris, 88, of Republic, were held Dec. 18, 2020.
She died Dec.16, 2020.
She was born June 20, 1932 in Woodbine, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Etta (Wade) Swift.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene and Elmer Swift; and one sister, Verdene Jensen.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Norris of Republic, daughter Diane (Jerffrey) Anderson of Nixa; and brother Lloyd (Marilyn) Swift of Logan, Iowa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.