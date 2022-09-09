Joseph “Joe” Ray Dotson, 87, of Branson, MO passed away on August 24, 2022, at home with family nearby.
Joe entered this life March 28, 1935, in Ellensburg, WA, the son of Harry and Nellie (Holman) Dotson. He was united in marriage August 23, 1991, to Judith Anna Dunham.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army for eight years in the signal corps while in Germany.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; five sisters: Louise Dotson, Elizabeth Dickerson, Rhonda Lawrence, Paulien LaCount, and Rachel Hargrove; and two brothers: John Dotson and James Dotson.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Judy Dotson; daughter LaJuana (Phil) Foster of Phoenix, AZ; four sons David (Anita) Dotson of Albuquerque, NM, Dan (Tracey) Dotson of Austin, TX, Jim (Kathryn) Durham of Wichita, KS, and Kurt Hjertaas of Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren Lauren (Jeff), Tyler, and Kaila (Ryan), Force, Nicholas, and Sara; and four great grandchildren Hazel, Zane, Kyran, and Rylan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, at The Sanctuary of Hope, located at 1790 Bee Creek Road in Branson, MO.
An inurnment will be held at a later date at the Edgar Springs Cemetery in Edgard Springs, MO with full military honors.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.