Services for Joseph Ford, 86, of Hollister, Mo., will be March 8, 2022. Visitation will be from 12 to12:30 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., with the funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Graveside services with military honors will be at 2p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
Joseph was born June 28, 1935 in Sedalia, Mo., to Sterling Ford and Mildred (Wood) Ford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kay and sister Virginia Wood.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy (Dorothy) Ford of Hollister, Mo., and Peter (Stacey) Ford of Hollister, Mo., brothers, Ralph (Sandra) Ford of Kansas City, Mo., Steven (Ann) Ford, of Lenexa, Kans., Chuck (Angie) Ford, of Overland Park, Kan., sisters, Nancy (Homer) Riggs of Kansas City, Mo., and Susie (Chris) Holmes of Lihue, HI.
