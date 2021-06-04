Visitation for Barbara Greenwell, 83, of Lampe, Mo., will be held June 10, 2021 10-11a.m., at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo., with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo.
She died June 2, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
