JoAnn Wright Carlisle was born May 3, 1947, in Quitman, Mississippi, to Lance Payne Wright and Margie Walton Wright.
In 1964, she married Carl Carlisle in Raymond, Mississippi. They were married for 58 years until Carl’s passing in December 2022. They have two children: Christy and Chuck. She graduated from Hinds Junior College with an Associate of Arts Degree.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her grandson, Alex Michaud.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Christy & John Michaud; son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Amy Carlisle; grandchildren: Amy (Caleb) Clark, Sydney Michaud, Silas Carlisle, Lampton Carlisle, Ensley Carlisle, and Tate Carlisle. She was affectionately known as JoJo to her grandchildren. Other loving survivors include her husband’s siblings with their families, and many other family members.
JoAnn’s passions besides family included making crafts, sewing, cross-stitching, reading, and tending to plants. Her favorite joy was making zucchini bread for her grandkids. She also enjoyed the years she helped at church with the youth ministry and Vacation Bible School. She recently retired as an office manager after 22 years.
The family will be having a joint “Celebration of Life” service for JoAnn and Carl at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church Branson in the fellowship hall, 400 S Sunshine, Branson, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to one of the following: Terrace Home Health and Hospice, 4650 South National Avenue, Suite D2, Springfield, MO 65810 or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.