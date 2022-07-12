David Eugene Jarvis, 80, of Branson, MO, passed away on June 26, 2022.
David entered this life on August 12, 1941, in South Gate, CA, the son of Eugene and Doris (Miller) Jarvis. He has been preceded in death by his parents.
David proudly served in the United States Army, as a military mechanic. A proud craftsman, David worked 16 years at Silver Dollar City in the Gun and Knife Shop.
David is survived by his sister, Marjorie (John) Bailey of North Tuscan, CA; two nieces: Kathy (Steve) Mueller of North Tuscan, CA and Marcella (Chris) Brabel of Irvine, CA.
Full military honors will be rendered at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO, at a later time. Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
