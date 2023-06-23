Gordon Gary Slater, 79, of Branson West, MO passed away on June 18, 2023.
Gordon was born on March 7, 1944, in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Kenneth and Bertha (Wilcox) Slater. He was joined in marriage to Loretta Varner on November 21, 1973.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles.
Gordon is survived by wife, Loretta Slater; son, Gary (Danica) Slater of San Diego, CA; three grandchildren: Harper, Hadley, and Emma; brother, Richard (Peggy) Slater of CA; sister, Brenda (Kenny) Reber of Ottumwa, IA; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
No formal services will be planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
