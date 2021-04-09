A memorial service will be planned for a later time for Patricia “Trish” Lee Bromley, age 69, of Branson, Mo.
Patricia was born on June 12, 1951, In Sacramento, Calif., The daughter of Argus and Thelma (Westfall) Sindle.
Trish was joined in marriage November 20, 1970, to Donnie Bromley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Two sisters, Joyce Sindle and Linda Howell, As well as two brothers-in-law, Gary Bromley and Ray Bromley.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Bromley Sr., Two daughters, Katherine Bailey and Donita Burdin, both of Branson, Mo., Son, Donnie (Kristy) Bromley Jr. of Fort Smith, Ark., Four sisters, Shelbia Leakey of Alma, Ark., Betty Schleiff of Fort Smith, Ark., Barbara Brown of Springdale, Ark., And Vivian Goff of Van Buren, Ark., Three sisters-in-law, Lois Bromley of Greenwood, Ark., Shirley Bromley of Van Buren, Ark., And Judy Schreckhise of Okla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
