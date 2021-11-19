Blanche Marie Combs died on Nov. 15, 2021. Blanche was born on May 15, 1930.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eudell Combs; parents, Jess and Alda Whittaker; one sister, Gladys Johnson, and seven brothers, Vernon Whittaker, Cletis Whittaker, Kermit Whittaker, Dale Whittaker, Bob Whittaker, Raymond Whittaker, and Lynn Whittaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Tim) Fleetwood of Forsyth Mo.,
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
