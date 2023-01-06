Jo Ellen Weathers, 77, of Republic, MO passed away on January 2, 2023.
Jo entered this life on September 14, 1945, in Harrison, AR, the daughter of Richard Farris and Bernice Juanita (Foresee) Fain.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Farris Fain.
Jo is survived by her son Charles Weathers (Megan Schiesl) of Kansas City, MO; four sisters Margo (Doug) Wood of Olathe, KS, Judy (Larry) Trout of Prairie Village, KS, Janice (Rick) Bruty of Shawnee, KS, and Joyce (Curtis) Kivett of Merriam, KS; three grandchildren Samantha (Jacob) Steed of Republic, MO, Rachel Weathers of Kansas City, KS, and Anjuli Vetrushka of Raytown, MO; six great-grandchildren Adrian, Tristan, Ryder, Agatha, Adaline, and Henry; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
