Luis Eduardo Sandoval Sr, age 93, of Ridgedale, Mo., will be laid to rest at a later time.
He died on June 2, 2021. Luis was born on March 14, 1928., in Barranquilla, Colombia, the son of Adolfo and Zoila (Lara) Sandoval.
He was preceded in death by his parents, several brothers and sisters, and his wife, Ruth Sandoval.
He is survived by his six children, Diana Sandoval-Rosen of Phoenix, Ariz., Maria and Ted Sandoval- Skillen of Ariz., Luis Sandoval Jr., and love of his life Carol Jan Morrison of Ridgedale, Mo., Mauricio and Margaret Sandoval of Lenexa, Kan., José and Samantha Sandoval of Denver, Colo., Adrian Sandoval of Ariz.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.