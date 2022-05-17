There are no formal services planned at this time for Travis Lee Blodgett, 30, of Branson, MO.
He died on May 6, 2022. Travis was born on Nov. 9, 1991,in Brandon, FL, the son of John and Kimberly (Freeman) Blodgett.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his father, John William Blodgett, his brother, John William Blodgett II, and sister, Kaci Lyn Blodgett.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.