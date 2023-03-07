Larry Pearson, 89, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on February 25, 2023.
Larry was born on April 7, 1933, in Adel, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Goldie Pearson; wife, Frankie Pearson; daughter, Susan Moschner and brother, Lester Pearson, Jr.
Larry is survived by his son, Rex Pearson; stepson, Michael Jones; daughters, Linda Fornicola, Pam Hsu and Marci Haro; stepdaughters, Deanna Smith and Cheryl Bohannan; ten grandchildren; five step grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; eleven step great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Jeff Hardy officiating. Burial will be in Pinecrest Cemetery, Kimberling City, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Council of the Blind, 5453 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109.
Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Homes.
