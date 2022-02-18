There will be a celebration of life for Florence Elizabeth Murray, 67, held at the lake at a later date.
She died on Feb. 11, 2022. Florence was born on May 24, 1954, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of John and Lois (Edgren) Murray.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Terry.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Knight of Romeoville, Ill., two sons, Timothy Knight of Highlandville, Mo., and Paul Knight of Branson, Mo. her siblings, Karen (Frank), Kathy, Mari, John, and Dodie.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.