Gary Wayne Allman, 80, of Springfield, MO passed away at home on December 13, 2022 after battling esophageal cancer, with his partner Anne Cox by his side.
Gary was born in Aurora, to high school sweethearts Wayne Allman and Wava George. Gary served in Vietnam in the Army JAG Corps, Gary was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain in 1972.
Upon his return, he became a member of the Missouri Bar and settled in Branson, MO where he built his 48 year private law practice. He served as Taney County prosecutor and Branson City Attorney. He served on the school and Skaggs hospital boards.
He married Linda Wright and later married Betty Jean (Atkins), who pre-deceased him.
Gary is survived by Anne Cox, with whom he spent his golden years, and his brother George Allman, of Gilbert, AZ; his children Christopher Allman (Amanda) of Clever, MO, Todd Allman of Gravette, AR and Geoff Allman (Donnie Roberts) of Stanford, NY and his grandchildren Justin, Nick and Emily Allman of Clever, MO.
A private services will be held.
