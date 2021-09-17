A private service will be held for Jane Ann Lasater, 67, of Marble Falls, Ark.
She died on Sept. 4, 2021. Jane was born on July 6, 1954., in Modesto, Calif., the daughter of Nina Siler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Richard” Lasater and grandson, Will Davenport.
She is survived by her son, Joey (Lori) Lasater of Harrison, Ark., son, James (Donna) Lasater of Marble Falls, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
