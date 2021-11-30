A celebration of life is being planned to be held in St. Louis, Missouri at a later time for Laura Sue Howery, 73, of Nixa, Missouri.
She passed away November 28, 2021, in Ozark, Missouri. She entered this life February 15, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of James and Wilma (Smith) Fields. Her parents have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two sons: Kerry (Alta) Pentz of Nixa, Missouri, and Douglas (Angelia) Howery of St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and several great and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ginny Lorton of St. Louis, Missouri; brother, Jimmy Dale Fields of St. Louis, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
