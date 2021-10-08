A memorial was held for, Diann Jean Latty, 70, of Hollister, Mo., on Oct. 8, 2021.
She died on Oct. 3, 2021. Diann was born on April 5, 1951., in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Oliver and Charlotte (Pardue) Nieters.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Diann was joined in marriage to John Latty on October 18, 1990.
She is survived by her husband, John Latty of Hollister, Mo.,four children, Rose (Junior) Shook, James Barnes, Elizabeth (Greg) Lebsock, all of Hollister, Mo., and David Latty of Kansas City, Mo., brother-in-law, Linus McCue of Oklahoma City, Okla., brothers and sisters Russ (Cindy) Nieters of Alton, Ill., Debbie Rodgers of Festus, Mo.,Donna (Eddie) Darby of St. Ann, Mo., Judy Nieters of Atlanta, Ga., Darlene (Bobby) Blair of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Doretta (Brad) Ward of St. Louis, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of the Cremations of the Ozarks
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.