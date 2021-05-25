Services for Melvin Emery Wood 95, of Branson, Mo., will be June 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ, Branson, Mo. Burial will be at a later date in Abilene Cemetery, Abilene, Kan.
He died on May 20, 2021. Melvin was born on April 8, 1926., in Solomon, Kan., the son of Chauncey & Cora (Roof) Wood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Curtiss Lee Wood., and sister, Lucile Hull.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Wood, daughters, Melodie Wood and Lisa Martin, all of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
