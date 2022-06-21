There will be a Celebration of Life for Carol Joann Spragg, 89, of Branson West, Mo., on July 9, 2022 at Ivy Jeans in Cape Fair from 3-6 with a tribute at 3:30 p.m. and food to follow.
She died on June 12, 2022. Carol was born on July 8, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mel, her parents, Louis and Jessie Smith, her sister, Norma, and her brother Fred.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Guido, Sons Gary (Lisa), Robert (Donna), Michael, Richard.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
