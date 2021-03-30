Services to remember Illona Emilie Cantrell, will be March 31, 2021 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., With visitation beginning at 9a.m., And the funeral service to begin at 10a.m., With Pastor Kenny Robinette officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Duncan, Mo.
She died on March 25, 2021. Emilie was born Aug. 8, 1935 in Belpre, Ohio., To Ralph and Xenna (Westfall) Poling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Janice Blain, twin great-granddaughters Elliana and Liliana Lay and great-grandson Tavis Norby.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Cantrell of Branson, Mo., Children, Nan (Tom) Clark of Omaha, Ark., Bonnie (Dean) Wright of Cedar Creek, Christie (Loran Hall, Jr.) Hall of Taneyville, Mo., And Wade (Michael) Cantrell of Walnut Shade, Mo., Brother Marshall (Dee )Poling of Mesa, Ariz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
