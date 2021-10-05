No formal services are currently planned for Rebecca “Becky” Maureen Crisman, 49, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on Sept. 23, 2021. Rebecca was born on Oct. 26, 1971., in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Charles Gilmore and his wife.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Tina, Jackie, and Rickie.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Crisman, two children, Justin Woods and Amy Woods both of Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
