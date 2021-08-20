A celebration of life for James “Mike” Michael Southerland, 67, will be held on Sept. 19, 2021, from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pavilion D at the Branson Rec Plex. NO BLACK ATTIRE! This event will be casual attire, make sure to bring lots of stories and smiles.
He died on Aug. 14, 2021. James was born on April 30, 1954., in Rocky Ford, Colo., the son of Elmer and Barbara (Allen) Southerland.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Zima, parents, Elmer and Barbara Southerland of Branson, Mo., sister, Vicki Grisham of Eagle Rock, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
