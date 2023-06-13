Harold Junior Brooks, 65, of Springfield, MO passed away June 4, 2023.
Harold was born on November 1, 1957, in Springfield, MO, the son of Ann M. Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Harold is survived by his close friend of 21 years, Emmale Judycki of Nixa, MO, and friends: Cookie Wood, Springfield, MO, Curtis Griffith, Marshfield, MO, Chris Griffith, Springfield, MO, as well as numerous other friends and friendly acquaintances.
Harold will be inurned at a later time with honors in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
