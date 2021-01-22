Service will be private for Verda Lee Sowards, 70, of Harrison, Ark.
She died Jan. 5, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a twin sister, Berta Louise Arnold.
She is survived by three children, Danny Gerald Sowards Jr., Randy Lee Sowards and Candy Rene Sowards-Crandel; and one sister, Gene Dart.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
