Allison Barboza, 20, of Branson MO, passed away on January 20, 2023 in Springfield, Missouri.
Allison was born November 8, 2002 in Branson, MO.
She is survived by her parents, Aldo Montalvo and Liliana Flores; brothers, Oliver Barboza and Jeremiah Montalvo and sister, Breaelle Flores.
Services were held Friday, Jan. 27,at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Branson, MO with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.