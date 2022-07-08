Lawrence C. Lamoureaux, 79, of Billings, MO, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his home.
A military graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, MO, 5201 S. Southwood. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Caroline Lamoureaux; one brother, Charles Lamoureaux and wife, Dolores; two sisters, Caroline and Sue.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Alice; daughters, Barbara Lamoureaux and Lorie Lawrence; son, Michael Lamoureaux and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Calvin Lamoureaux, Ashley Lamoureaux and fiancé, Tyler Horn, Alicia (Patrom) Raschel and husband Carey, Nataasha, Vinson and Tabetha Patrom, Brenda, Timothy and Shay Lawrence; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother and sister and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, Mo.
HENRY THOMAS
Henry “Hank” Thomas, 82, of Kissee Mills, MO, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Hank was born November 28, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Patrick L. & Doris (Mellin) Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen (Hopkins) Thomas; and a brother, Robert Thomas.
Hank is survived by his wife of five years, Jean Thomas ofthe home; children, David Thomas (Asami) of Kailua-Kona, HI, Mark Thomas of Simi Valley, CA, Christopher Thomas (Erika) of Gilbert, AZ, Jonie Thomas of Fontana, CA and Annette Solvang (Martin) of Everett, WA; along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
