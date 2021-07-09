A private memorial ceremony will be held at a later date, for Ronald William Sheppard, 71, of Reeds Spring, Mo., He died on July 4, 2021. Ronald was born on Feb 10, 1950, in Granite City, Ill., the son of Alonzo and Dorothy (Skubish) Sheppard.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Whitney) Sheppard of Jackson, Mo., his mother, Dorothy Sheppard of House Springs, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
