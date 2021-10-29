A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Philip Andrew Terry 61, of Kimberling City Mo.
He died on Oct. 25, 2021. Philip was born on June 27, 1960, in Cook County, Ill., to Pankracy and Rosemary (Brezowski) Terry.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Patrick Allen Terry, and a nephew, Robert James Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Terry, son, Thomas (Luci-Lei) Terry of Branson, Mo., daughter, Jennifer (Duane) Nelson of Licking, Mo., in-laws, Donald and Jane Coomber of Chino Valley, Ariz.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations o
