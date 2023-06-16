Earnestine “Ernie” Jones, 82, passed away on June 13, 2023.
Earnestine was born in Blue Eye, AR on Feb. 4th, 1941, to parents Ray Arlie and Treva Odean Parton. She married Willis Eugene Jones on Jan. 2, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Eugene Jones; mother Treva Parton; father Ray Parton ;and sister, Carol Jean Whorton.
Earnestine is survived by her daughter Tina Gideon and husband Tommy Gideon, and their son August Gideon; son, Rodney Jones and husband Steven Barnett; many cousins, nephews, nieces and long time friends.
Her body will be laid to rest at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, MO on June 17.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory.
