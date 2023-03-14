Ray Dean Shields, 93, passed away on March 8, 2023.
Ray was born June 20, 1929, in Baxter Springs, KS. He married Jewell Marie Kinzer on Nov. 23, 1951. Ray was a member of the Naval Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond Dewitt Shields and Lucy Josephine Eddington; sister, Wanda May Adams; grandson, Jeremy Olin Horth; granddaughter, Tricia Peters; and great- granddaughter, Tonya Marie Peters.
Ray is survived by his wife Jewell Marie Shields; daughters: Tonya Marie Shields, Trudy Jo and husband, John Horth; son, Terry Ray and wife, Jody Shields; niece/daughter, Mia Janine and husband, Mark Swafford; niece/daughter Debbie and husband, Mike Gioia; niece, Pat and husband, John Bales; niece Judy and husband, Sam Horner; grandson, Michael Ray Peters; granddaughter Elicia Beth and her husband, David Ratajczyk; grandsons:, James Swafford and wife, Megan, Seth Swafford, Zach Swafford; granddaughter Destiny and husband, Wade Roberts; great-grandson, Gauge Michael Peters, great-grandson, Kinzer Lee Ratajczyk; great-grandchildren: Jasmine Swafford, Grace Swafford, Jameson Swafford, Elisa Jewell Swafford, Bennett Olin Swafford, Ari Swafford, Ivy Roberts, Rhett Roberts; Mervin and Sharon Brooks, Mike and Sandie, Ryan and family, Jessica and Brian, Michaela and Finn, Dennis and Annell, David and Liz, Bob, Bj and Liz, Bobby and Aimee, Hunter, Shari Dawn, Angel, Michaela, Ethan, Gina and Dave, Marcus, Debbie Stow and family, Scott and Holly, John and Mary Ann, David and Denise.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on March 18, at First Baptist Church, 67 State Hwy H, Lampe, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
