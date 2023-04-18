Drew M. Love, 76, of Highlandville, MO passed away on April 6, 2023.
Drew was born on January 17, 1947 in Pittsburg, KS to Drury M. and Wilma L. (Sipes) Love. He married Patricia A. (Daugherty) Love on August 26, 1972. Drew served in the United States Army.
Drew is survived by his wife.
A memorial service will be held on April 22, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Branson, MO. Memorials may be made to Ligonier Ministries (Ligonier.org) or to Presbyterian Preschool, 420 W. Main, Branson, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.
