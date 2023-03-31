Roberto Amezcua Ochoa, 63, of Branson, MO passed away March 17, 2023.
Roberto was born on January 17, 1960, in Tepalcatepec, Michoacan, Mexico. He was joined in marriage December 17, 1983, to Indalia Lopez Gallardo.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Enrique Amezcua Ochoa.
Roberto is survived by his wife of 39 years, Indalia Lopez Gallardo; two sons: Roberto (Iris) Amezcua Lopez of Mexico, and Hugo (Georgina) Amezcua Lopez of Mexico; two grandchildren: Renata and Rodrigo; four brothers; three sisters; niece, Marisol Lopez; and nephew, Charlie (Shawnna) Amezcua.
Memorial Mass was held March 24, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson, MO with Father NICOLAS officiating.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.