Catherine Alene Bolte, 83, of Rogers, AR passed away on May 27, 2023.
Catherine was born August 2, 1939, in Gould, OK, the daughter of James and Ruth Moon. She was joined in marriage to James H. Bolte.
She was preceeded in death by her husband and parents.
Catherine is survived by her children: Beverly Runions, husband, Patrick, and son, Justin. James Bolte Jr. and wife, Danielle, and Tena Ogle and husband, John, all of Rogers, AR; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held June 17 at the Bolte house in Rogers, AR. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Catherine may be made to Open Avenues in Rogers, Arkansas at www.openavenues.org.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
