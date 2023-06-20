Betty Maxine Capps, 91, passed away on June 16, 2023.
Maxine was born on July 24, 1931 in Taney County, MO, the daughter of Elmer and Verna Connor Clevenger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Teague; brother, Norman Clevenger; and sister Norma Jones.
Maxine is survived by her two children: Steve Teague of Branson, MO; and Robin Meeks of Galena, MO; Two sisters; Billie Babb and Thelma Nowling both of FL; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23, at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Rev Jim Fullerton officiating. Burial will follow in Eisenhour Cemetery near Reeds Spring.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home.
